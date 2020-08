The J&K Government has awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals for meritorious services to six Police officers and officials on the eve of Independence Day 2020.

They are T Namgiyal, IGP, Haseeb-ur-Rahman, SSP, Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Showkat Ahmad Dar, SSP, Surinder Kumar Sharma, DySP and Ashiq Hussain Malik, Inspector.

The J&K Government has also awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals for Gallantry to 202 police officers and officials on the eve of 1-Day.