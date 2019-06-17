6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

At least six soldiers were injured when militants set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a car at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening. A civilian was also injured in the blast.

A police official said that militants at around quarter past 6 pm detonated an IED planted in a car at Arihal village, some six kilometers from Pulwama town, when a mobile bunker vehicle of 44 RR was passing through the area.

He said that immediately after the blast the militants also fired upon the vehicle.

According to the official, six soldiers and a civilian suffered injuries in the blast. “They were soon rushed to army’s 92 base hospital in Badimabagh Srinagar,” he said.

He said the IED fitted car was parked along road side.

The official identified the injured civilian as Abdul Ahad Mir of Arihal, Pulwama.

He said that Mir was walking down the road when the blast occurred.

Mir, according to local residents, was immediately rushed to district hospital Pulwama from where he was sent to SMHS, Srinagar, given the grave nature of his injuries.

“His back was pockmarked with the splinter injuries”, they said.

An army spokesperson said that a failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle based IED.

“Reports of attack on Army convoy are unfounded and baseless”, added the spokesperson.

He said the area was cordoned off and the searches were on.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that they heard a deafening sound followed by intense firing.

“The firing lasted for about 10 minutes,” they said.

Another police official said that army men also fired several shots in retaliation.

Meanwhile, a police handout said that six army soldiers sustained injuries in the attack whose condition is stated to be stable. “Moreover 2 civilians also sustained injuries due to this explosion. They were evacuated to hospital by the soldiers and are undergoing treatment.”

Pertinently on Sunday, Indian Express, quoting security sources had reported that Pakistan was said to have shared information about a possible attack in Pulwama district.