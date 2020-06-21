600 Kashmiris still stranded in Dubai

There seems to be no headway on evacuation of 600 Kashmiris stranded in Dubai over the past many months due to the ingoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

A stranded Kashmiri said that those stuck in Dubai include senior citizens, women, children and employees laid off due to the covid19. He said they are going through difficult times due to the delay in their evacuation to Kashmir.

“Some parents had come to visit their children here and now they are stranded here since March,” said Abdul Samad, a stranded Kashmiri.

He said they are going through a mental trauma as they are running short of resources and money.

“Most of us are dependent on charities. We are in desperate need of evacuation by Air India or some charter flight to Kashmir. We have been left to fend for ourselves,” Samad said.

Recently, the Government of India started evacuation of stranded people from foreign countries under Vande Bharat mission. In wake of this, J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam had written to foreign secretary in the government of India to evacuate the Kashmiris stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran as well.

However, hundreds of Kashmiris are still stranded in foreign countries with no hope of being evacuated to Kashmir.

“It seems that nobody cares for us. While other states of India are arranging evacuation of their residents by Air India or charter flights, our government in J&K has not made any such arrangement for us,” he said.

The stranded Kashmiris urged the J&K government to make arrangements for their expeditious evacuation to Kashmir.

“Please take up our issue with the J&K administration so that we are saved from further misery,” one of stranded Kashmiris said in an email to this newspaper.

Greater Kashmir already reported about the plight of over 200 Kashmiris stranded in Muscat, who are facing tough times for the past around three months.

Besides, hundreds of residents of Jammu and Kashmir are also stranded in Oman and have appealed to the authorities to evacuate them. Among the stranded are elderly people, infants and pregnant women.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole earlier told Greater Kashmir that administration was collecting details of the Kashmiris who are still stranded in foreign.

A top official in civil secretariat however said that the office of the Chief Secretary has also started a process for evacuation of left out Kashmiris stranded in foreign countries.