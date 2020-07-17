601 new cases; total 12757

The total reported cases of COVID19 in J&K reached 12757 on Friday as 601 new positives of the viral illness were confirmed.

Given the number of cases has been on consistent rise in the past week, the doubling time has also dropped by four days. Till 24 June, around 6500 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in J&K. On 17 July, the number of total cases confirmed neared 13000, double of what it stood on 24 June. The all-India average of case-doubling is 15 days, indicating a shorter time that it takes for COVID19 cases to double in number. The case doubling time a week ago stood at 27 days.

On Friday, of the 601 cases, 464 were from Kashmir division, while 137 were from Jammu division.

Srinagar district accounts for 31 percent of active cases in J&K. The district has 1861 cases active, recovering from the viral infection.

Of the 464 cases from Kashmir, Srinagar district’s share was 152 cases, two of these returning from outside and sampled on their arrival. The total number of cases in Srinagar approached 2500. In terms of share of cases reported, Srinagar has 19.5 percent of cases out of the total confirmed in J&K.

A health official said most of the new cases were contacts of known cases, including those from security forces’ establishments, Karan Nagar, Buchpora, Nowshehra, BB Canntt, Zadibal, Chanapora, Soura, HMT and many more areas.

Shopian had 82 cases reported as positive today. These include 19 from a security forces battalion in Keegam, 10 from police forces and a number of contacts from Malikgund, ImamSahib, Gund Darvesh and Shopian town.

Baramulla had 62 cases today, mostly contacts from Pattan, Sopore, Baramulla town, Parihaspora and other areas.

51 cases were reported from Anantnag on Friday, the total from the district reaching 988. Seer Hamdan, Kutheir, Sirhama, Utroosa and Shangus were the affected areas.

Other districts’ cases stood as: Budgam 46, Pulwama 19, Ganderbal 29, Kupwara 12, Kulgam 10 and Bandipora 1.

Among the 137 Jammu division cases, 81 were travelers returning to the UT.

Currently, 5968 COVID19 positive people are in isolation in hospitals, J&K Government said.

325291 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 37924 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 13 in Hospital Quarantine, 5968 in hospital isolation and 44305 under home surveillance. Besides, 236850 persons have completed their surveillance period, media bulletin on COVID19 said.