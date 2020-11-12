61 file nominations for 16 ULB seats

As many as 61 candidates on Thursday filed their nominations for the vacant seats of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls for which are being held along with the District Development Council elections beginning November 28.

Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar told the Greater Kashmir that they have received 61 nomination papers for 16 vacant seats of ULB in the Valley.

“In two wards of Srinagar, we have received 21 nominations in the first phase. For 9 vacant wards of Pahalgam, we have received 31 nominations and 10 nominations have been received for 5 vacant wards of Ashmukam,” Kumar said.

The former Srinagar mayor Salman Sagar was among those who on Thursday filed nominations. Taking to Twitter, Sagar said he had filed nominations from Ward number 69 from Soura.

“Filed nomination papers as @JKNC candidate from Soura ward-69 for ULB elections. My sincere gratitude to party leadership especially to President Dr Farooq Abdullah sb, VP JKNC @OmarAbdullah sb, GS Ali Muhammad Sagar sb and Prov. President JKNC (KMR) @nasirsogami sb for having faith in me and entrusting me with further responsibilities. Inshallah we will emerge victorious and work for our beloved city and give it the direction and service it deserves,” Sagar wrote on Twitter.

A senior NC leader said that among other candidates for the ULB by-polls for summer capital Srinagar includes a former corporator from a ward in Idgah constituency. Another leader said a present sarpanch and a former Gujjar Bakarwal board member from Pahalgam representing JK Apni Party has filed nominations for ULB by-polls from Pahalgam.