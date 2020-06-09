61 new cases; total 4346

J&K recorded 61 new cases of COVID19 on Tuesday, a steep drop from the daily tally reported in past few weeks. The cumulative total of cases reported till date reached 4346 today.

Since May 26, new cases of COVID19 have been over 100 everyday. The highest case rise took place on 7 June when 620 new cases were added in a single day. For the past two weeks, the lowest daily case number was reported on 26 May, when 101 cases were recorded.

Of the 61 positives today, 44 were from Kashmir division. 31 cases were reported from SKIMS Soura Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab, 11 from SKIMS Bemina Lab and five from Chest Diseases Hospital Lab. As per information provided by J&K Government, 12 of these cases are returnees from outside.

Srinagar district had 13 new cases, nine of these travelers, including a five year old child. These people, as per Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, were returning from Delhi and Mumbai.

Seven people tested positive from Kupwara district. Four of a family from Nowbugh Kupwara tested positive today. Two others were from Gugloosa and Babgund.

Four people from Anantnag tested positive. Kulgam had 2 cases, five from Baramulla, Shopian one, Bandipora one (six year old child), Budgam nine, Pulwama one and Ganderbal one.

Jammu district had 17 new cases today, 15 of these travelers.

In the past six days, 143 red zones have been added to Kashmir, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said. As on date Kashmir has 435 red zones, he said. He said Anantnag has the highest number of red zones – 99, followed by Kulgam with 76 red zones.

“Srinagar has 68 red zones, while Shopian and Pulwama have 46 and 47 red zones respectively,” he said.

District Kupwara, which has recorded 357 cases of COVID19 till date, has only eight red zones. Similarly, Ganderbal, which has reported 58 cases of COVID19 also has eight red zones.

182 patients were declared recovered today, the highest for any day. With this, the total number of COVID19 recoveries reached 1506. 2792 cases are active positive, admitted to hospitals and awaiting recovery.

Three people died of COVID19 today, the death toll reached 49.