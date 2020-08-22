610 positive cases in a day, total 31981

As many as 610 people were found infected with COVID19 today in J&K. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 31981. In the past seven days, recoveries and new cases have been almost equivalent. In the past one week, 3960 people tested positive in J&K. Among these, 3243 were from the Kashmir division.

Information bulletins issued by the J & K government reveal that 70516 tests have been carried out in J&K in seven days since last Sunday. During this period 3722 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. The number of active positive cases, as a result, rose by just 157, as the number of new cases and the recovered cases was almost same, data reveals.

On Saturday, 492 cases were from the Kashmir division. Nearly half of these, information bulletin by J&K Government revealed, were from Srinagar district. Among the 211 cases reported from the district, most were contacts of known cases.

A health official said that 123 cases were confirmed with Rapid Antigen Tests today. These, he said, were carried out at various designated locations across the City and included 26 people returning from outside or arriving for work in the Kashmir division.

Bandipora had 46 cases, Kupwara 27, Anantnag 48, Baramulla 20, Pulwama 42, Budgam 42, Kulgam 17, Shopian 5. Currently, only two districts in Kashmir division have less than 400 active cases.

The number of active cases in Srinagar was highest and 1249. Baramulla district, which has reported 2606 cases till date, had 563 active cases. Budgam has 567 active cases, while Bandipora has 835 active cases. Shopian and Kulgam, which were initially highly affected by COVID19, have 226 and 107 active cases respectively.

In Pulwama, where a seroprevalence study carried out by Indian Council of Medical research has yielded a result of 4 percent, 2278 people have been confirmed to be infected till date. Of these, 437 are active positive.

Anantnag district, which too reported a high number of COVID19 cases in April, currently has 428 cases of the viral infection undergoing treatment. Kupwara and Ganderbal have 531 and 576 active cases respectively.

In Jammu division, 50 out of the 118 cases detected today were sampled upon their arrival from outside.