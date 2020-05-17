62 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 1183

J&K recorded 62 new cases of COVID19 on Sunday, 14 of them police personnel and one pregnant woman. The total number of cases has jumped to 1183.

For the seventh consecutive day, Kulgam district had a major chunk of COVID19 cases with 28 new cases. In the past seven days, since 10 May, the number of COVID19 cases reported from the district has jumped from 31 to 147. The new cases, officials in health department said, are mostly people who have returned from outside J&K, currently under quarantine. Three people reported from the district today have history of contact with known COVID19 cases.

Kashmir division had 46 cases reported on Sunday, more than half of these from Kulgam district alone.

In Anantnag district, 15 new cases of COVID19 came to fore, 14 of these police personnel. On 13 May, eight personnel from District Police Lines tested positive. A pregnant woman from Nard Sanger Anantnag has also tested positive.

District Anantnag has reported the highest number of COVID19 cases till date – 177. In Kashmir division, Pulwama continues to be the least burdened with COVID19 having only 16 reported cases.

Srinagar district had one case today, a female from Bemina area of Srinagar, contact of a known COVID19 case. Shopian and Pulwama districts had one case each, both contacts of known cases.

A total of 46 cases were reported from Kashmir division today. The number of COVID19 positives confirmed in the division till date crossed 1000 today and reached 1035. Jammu division had 16 new cases, the total of the division reaching 148.

In Jammu division, Jammu district had six new cases with Ramban following closely with five new cases. Two new cases were reported from Samba; Kathua and Udhampur also recorded one case each. District Poonch, which had stayed COVID19 free till date, recorded its first case today.

The samples from Anantnag were tested at CD Hospital where 642 samples were processed in one day.

At SKIMS, six samples tested positive today out of 1466 tested.

Samples taken from travelers returning from outside were tested at private labs as well as Command Hospital Udhampur and GMC Jammu. Information bulletin issued by J&K government said 33 patients were declared recovered today as their samples tested negative following 14 days of recovery. Out of 1183 reported, currently only 595 are active cases.