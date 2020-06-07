Covid19 | 620 cases in a day

With 620 new cases in the past 24 hours, J&K’s COVID19 curve is steeply rising, putting pressure on systems involved in management of the viral infection here. Total cases crossed the 4000 mark and reached 4087.

Of the 620 cases declared by J&K government on Sunday, 583 are from Kashmir division. Of these, 161 are from Kulgam district, 132 from Baramula, 87 from Srinagar, 60 from Pulwama, 59 from Anantnag, 24 from Shopian, 21 from Bandipora, 18 from Budgam, 14 from Ganderbal and 7 from Kupwara.

Prof Parvaiz Koul, head department of internal and pulmonary medicine at SKIMS and influenza expert said, the numbers were a “reflection” of increased testing. “It seems we are peaking now and going by the trends in other countries, coming weeks are likely to be crucial and would seriously test our capacity.” He said opening of the lockdown is also likely to have “an effect” given that containment of the viral infection demands a strict discipline about infection control among those visiting places of possible contact.

He however expressed concern over surging positive cases among those without a history of contact or travel. “It points to a community spread, however limited at present,” he said.

On Sunday all districts of Kashmir division reported cases. Only eight of the new positives were those who were returning from outside, while the remaining 575 were those who had been sampled by field teams due to their history of contact, pregnancy, random (shopkeepers, service providers etc.) or healthcare professionals. Among 583 cases who tested positive between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, there were 27 doctors, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health Kashmir said. He said, at least 71 pregnant women tested positive in past one day.

As per details, two newborns had also tested positive, one each in Baramulla and Srinagar. These babies, an official said, were born to COVID19 positive mothers.

In Jammu division, five doctors and an equal number of other healthcare workers tested positive. The division had 37 new cases in the past 24 hours, 23 of these returnees from outside the UT.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, termed the rise of positive cases among healthcare professionals a “concern”. He said the hospitals were carrying out COVID19 and non-COVID19 work and it was important to safeguard those involved in non-COVID19 work as well as others. “Most cases we confirm are asymptomatic. It is important that we protect our manpower from infection that may come from anyone,” he said.