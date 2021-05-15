63 COVID deaths, 3677 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 63 deaths attributed to Covid-19 while the number of recoveries outnumbered new cases on Saturday.

J&K has reported 3677 fresh Covid19 positive cases while 4140 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In just three days J&K has recorded over 180 fatalities.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 63 deaths reported on Saturday, 37 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 26 from Kashmir division, taking the total death toll due to COVID above 3000.

J&K has reported 3090 COVID related deaths so far since the outbreak of pandemic, Kashmir has recorded majority deaths of 1682 and Jammu division has reported 1408 fatalities.

As per the official figures, 11 persons died in GMC Jammu, 01 in CD Hospital Jammu, 06 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GMC Ludhiana, 01 in DH Udhampur, 02 in ASCOMS Jammu, 02 in DH Ramban, 01 in DH Poonch, 02 in SMVNH Katra,01 in MH Akhnoor, 01 in MH Pathankot , 01 in CHC Hiranagar, 01 in CHC Sunderbani, 01 in Aakash Hosp Delhi, 05 in Home/ Brought Dead, 03 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 03 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS Sgr, 04 in DH Pulwama, 02 in DH Kulgam, 03 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar, 01 in JLNM Sgr, 01 in CHC Kupwara, 01 in SDH Tangmarg, 01 in TH Bijbehara and 01 in DH Bandipora.

The UT recorded 3677 Covid infection cases of which 1949 cases were reported in Kashmir division and 1728 cases in Jammu division, the total tally of infection cases reported so far is 240467.

Srinagar for the second day in a row reported infection cases less than 500 cases. Srinagar has reported 404 Covid-19 positive cases; the district has recorded 57199 positive cases including 666 deaths and 47654 recoveries so far.

Baramulla has reported 129 positive cases, Budgam 262, Pulwama 390, Kupwara 110, Anantnag 188, Bandipora 147, Ganderbal 80, Kulgam 160, Shopian 79, Jammu 621, Udhampur 163, Rajouri 250, Doda 46, Kathua 137, Samba 145, Kishtwar 34, Poonch 102, Ramban 108 and Reasi 122.

It’s for the first time this year that the number of patients recovered from viral illness in a single day has exceeded the number of fresh covid cases. 4140 recoveries were reported in J&K, 3054 in Kashmir and 1086 in Jammu, taking the total number of recovered patients to 185902.

The active cases in J&K are 51475, 31515 in Kashmir and 19960 in Jammu division.

As per the health department, the bed capacity for Covid patients in hospitals across J&K has been enhanced to 5369, of which 3267 patients are admitted, 2784 are on oxygen support, 128 are on ventilators.