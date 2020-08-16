63,000 cases, 944 deaths in a day in India

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new cases of the infection.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 944 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Tamil Nadu, 114 from Karnataka, 87 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 40 from Punjab, 19 from Gujarat, 16 from Rajasthan, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 each from Delhi and Haryana.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha and Telangana, eight from Bihar, seven each from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, five each from Goa and Tripura, four each from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand while Ladakh has registered one fatality.

Of the total 49,980 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 19,749, followed by 5,641 in Tamil Nadu, 4,188 in Delhi, 3,831 in Karnataka, 2,765 in Gujarat, 2,562 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,393 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,377 in West Bengal and 1,094 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 862 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 771 in Punjab, 693 in Telangana, 528 in Haryana, 527 in Jammu and Kashmir, 450 in Bihar, 333 in Odisha, 228 in Jharkhand, 182 in Assam, 151 in Uttarakhand and 146 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 134 deaths, Puducherry 106, Goa 98, Tripura 55, Chandigarh 28, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 13, Ladakh 10, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh five, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.