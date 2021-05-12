65 die of COVID in a day

For the second day in a row, Jammu and Kashmir reported 65 Covid attributed deaths while 4509 persons tested positive for viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

In the last two days, 130 persons who had tested positive for Covid died across the UT. In comparison to last year, the second wave has brought along a higher fatality rate.

As per the details shared by the health department, of total 65 fatalities reported, Jammu division has recorded its highest single day death tally of 46, in Kashmir 19 patients died after being tested positive for Covid, taking the total tally of Covid deaths to 2912.

Again highest number of fatalities was recorded in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. 18 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in GN Hosp (MCH Wing GMC), 02 in AKG Kathua, 02 in CD Hosp Jammu, 02 in GMC Kathua, 06 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in DH Udhampur, 01 in DH Ramban, 01 in CH Udhampur, 01 in CHC Kandi, 01 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in CHC Kalakote, 01 in SSH Jammu, 07 in Home/ Brought Dead, 03 in SKIMS Soura, 02 in SMHS Srinagar, 04 in DH Pulwama, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar, 03 in JLNM Srinagar 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina.

On Wednesday out of total 4509 Covid cases reported in J&K, 61 percent i.e. 2750 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 1759 cases were recorded in Jammu division, taking the total tally of infection cases reported so far to 229407.

Srinagar reported 863 cases, Baramulla 377, Budgam 260, Pulwama 327, Kupwara 81, Anantnag 233, Bandipora 108, Ganderbal 139, Kulgam 200, Shopian 162, Jammu 621, Udhampur 149, Rajouri 230, Doda 190, Kathua 193, Samba 105, Kishtwar 83, Poonch 86, Ramban 78 and Reasi 24.

With a surge in cases, the recovery rate has come down to 76 percent.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 51542 including 33104 from Kashmir division and 18438 from Jammu division.

With 3603 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 174953 which is 76 percent of the total cases.

As per the details, 3159 patients are admitted in hospitals, 2737 are on oxygen support and 114 on ventilator support.