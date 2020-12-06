652 persons encroached 3758 kanals Govt land in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu: Admin

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu has revealed that 652 people have encroached 3758 kanals of Government land in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Even as the details of all the tehsils have not been disclosed in the revenue details, the official figures claim that 102 people have encroached 684 kanals of State land, though recorded in revenue records, in village Degwar Maldayalian in tehsil Haveli of Poonch district.

Similarly, 96 people have encroached 714 kanals of State land in Rajouri district’s Thanamandi Tehsil villages like Rajdhjani, Banghai, Kote, Plangerh, Shahdera, Darra, Nelli, Dhoke, Bhatteli, Dodasan Pain, Allal, Thanna, Karyote, Khanyalkote, Mangota, Behrote, Kote, Khablan, Palgerh, Saimsmat, Dodasan Pain and Nerojal.

They further claimed that 54 people have encroached 496 kanals of government land in Manjakote of Rajouri district. This land has also been recorded in revenue papers.

In Jorian area in Jammu district, 400 people have encroached 1864 kanals of State land.

On the other hand, 959 people have benefited under the Roshni Act on 6215 kanals of land in Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district. The villagers where 6215 kanals of Government land has been encroached include Mada, Kither Jagir, Bashat, Dhar Shiv Garh, Kohsar, Gashand, Gashand/Bupp, Kosar/ Bupp, Satyalta, Bant, Charat, Tandhar, Mandlote/Kud, Bain/Sudhmahadev, Bain, Bachhal, Mantalai, Ghumali, Kharwa, Haridwar, Kharwa, Katwalt. Even though this land has been approved by the committee under the Roshni Scheme, the mutation was not attested in District Udhampur.

In Latti-Marothi area of Udhampur district, 49 people have benefited on 377 kanals of land vested under Roshni cases and it has also been approved by the committee.