655 new COVID19 cases, 13 deaths

The tally of COVID19 cases in J&K reached 35135 on Thursday with 655 people testing positive while 13 lives were lost to the pandemic, the death toll 688 now.

Two women aged 45 years died today of COVID19. One of them, a Khan Sahab Budgam resident, lost life at SMHS Hospital, the other a resident of Pandach Srinagar expired at SKIMS Soura. Both patients, according to the doctors, were brought to hospital “very late”. They were admitted to hospitals for less than two days, had COVID19 pneumonia and died of the viral respiratory infection, they said. Srinagar woman was reported to be hypertensive and diabetic.

A 56 year old man from Narbal admitted at SMHS Hospital died on Thursday, a doctor said, adding that the patient was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

A 65 year old man from Fateh Kadal Srinagar breathed his last at SMHS Hospital today. Another 65 year old male from Khan Sahab Budgam also lost life at the same hospital. This patient, doctors said, had sepsis, apart from bilateral pneumonia.

A 95 year old from Jawahar Nagar Srinagar admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital on 13 August died today. A doctor said the patient’s oxygen saturation could not be improved despite support. An 85 year old man from Mattan Anantnag expired at GMC Anantnag.

Two Kulgam residents, who had died earlier were reported today. A health official said a 70 year old man from Panzath Kulgam was admitted at district hospital Kulgam and died on way to Srinagar on 25 August. Another 70 year old, a female from Mandhole Kulgam died at SKIMS Soura on the same day. She was being treated for cancer.

Three deaths were reported from Jammu division and included an ex-MLC from Kathua. He was admitted at GMC Kathua.

Meanwhile 497 people from Kashmir division and 158 patients from Jammu division tested positive. A senior health official said more than 180 people that tested positive in Kashmir division today were having symptoms of COVID19. He said the number of symptomatic people testing positive was on rise and more and more people were coming forward for testing when they experienced fever with any of the symptoms of COVID19 – cough, body ache, loss of senses of taste and smell among others.

The official said 104 people who were found infected with the virus today were among the contacts of known cases. In addition, 48 people, sampled randomly, also tested positive. 14 pregnant women and 8 healthcare providers were also confirmed to be infected. Over 90 security forces personnel were among the cases today, many of them sampled randomly, the official said. 31 travelers, many non-locals included, tested positive today.

In Srinagar, 182 people tested positive today. The number of cases in the capital district reached 8735, 1626 patients active, 6896 recovered.

Baramulla had 32 cases, 2727 total till date. Pulwama had 42 cases, Budgam 60, Anantnag 27, Kulgam 8, Shopian 23, Kupwara 46, Bandipora 51, Ganderbal 25.

In Jammu division, 40 out of the 158 cases were travelers.