666 cases, total 32647

No abate was seen in the detection of fresh COVID19 cases in J&K today. With 666 new cases coming to fore on Sunday, the total cases reached 32647.

Among today’s cases, Kashmir had 434 while Jammu division 126. More than 50 cases were among the security and police personnel, a health official said, adding that while 230 were symptomatic and had been sampled thus. “137 people were contacts of known cases.” Among the cases reported from J&K, 24832 have recovered – 76 percent. Active case number was 7198 – 22 percent. 2 percent of the cases lost life. The cases reported from Srinagar district have been on rise for the past one week. Today 248 people tested positive for coronavirus infection across the laboratories in Kashmir coupled with on-the-spot Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). In the past one week, since August 16, the cases in Srinagar have risen from 6915 to 8075. A huge number i.e. 1160 cases have been reported from the City, its active case tally standing at 1366 on Sunday.

The number of recovered cases in Srinagar reached 6515 today when 136 people were discharged after treatment or who were in home quarantine and tested negative.

A health official said the newly infected include over 100 people who were experiencing COVID19 symptoms and had been sampled. Nearly 50 people sampled randomly also tested positive. 20 samples of security and police personnel tested positive today from Srinagar district. 80 people who had come in contact with a positive case in the recent past were confirmed to be infected today in Srinagar.

In Anantnag 47 cases were reported today. The total number of cases in the district reached 2088. The number of active cases in Anantnag was 464 on Sunday. The new cases included a majority of self reported and symptomatic people.

Budgam had 40 new cases, while Baramulla had 34 cases, Pulwama 37, Kulgam 27, Shopian 3, Kupwara 34, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 33.

Among the people who were sampled upon their arrival from outside the UT, 34 tested positive today.

In Jammu district, 54 out of the 126 cases were arriving from outside the UT, information bulletin by J&K Government said. Out of the 7120 cases reported till date in Jammu division, 3844 have been returnees from outside,

In Kashmir division, out of the 25527 cases, 2080 have been returnees from outside.