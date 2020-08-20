683 new cases; total 30717

Another 683 people tested positive for COVID19 in J&K today, the tally mounting to 30717. Thousands of people were tested using Rapid Antigen Tests procured by J&K Government to ‘expand the ambit of testing’.

Out of the 683 cases reported today, 569 were from Kashmir division, while 114 were from Jammu division. 783 people were discharged from hospitals across the UT today, after they recovered from COVID19 and tested negative. The number of recovered patients reached 23225. In J&K, 6914 people were active positive for COVID19, out of the 30717 reported till date.

Out of the cases in Kashmir division, 237 were confirmed positive using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), an health official working with the directorate of health services Kashmir said. The official said that over 4600 RAT were carried out in Kashmir division on Thursday. He said the tests were carried out in bulk across districts. While giving details, the official said, 830 people were tested using RAT in Kulgam, while over 750 people were tested in Srinagar using the fast test kits that give results in half an hour. Most of these people were experiencing COVID19 symptoms.

The RAT has been started to expand the ambit of testing in Kashmir. People with flu symptoms, or those having had a contact with a COVID19 positive person or someone with flu symptoms can get tested and get the results in half an hour, the official said.

In Srinagar, RAT is available at Pantha Chowk, Tourist Reception Center, PHC Hazratbal, PHC Zadibal, PHC Lal Bazar and PHC Maharaj Gunj.

In addition, it was available across district hospitals in Kashmir, he said.

On Thursday, 170 symptomatic people were found positive for COVID19, a health official said. He said over 70 people sampled across security forces camps across districts tested positive today. A majority of these were stationed in Bandipora, Pantha Chowk, Humhama and Badami Bagh Srinagar, he said.

In addition, about 20 people sampled at district police lines Shopian also tested positive.

In Kashmir, a total of 21 people returning from outside were found positive. Among districts, Srinagar had the highest number of cases today – 165. 113 cases were reported from Bandipora. The number of active cases in Bandipora was 892 currently.

Kupwara had 42 cases, its active positive cases crossing 500 and reaching 502.

Moreover, 59 new positives were reported from Pulwama, Baramulla 22, Budgam 52, Anantnag 41, Kugam 6, Shopian 28 and Ganderbal 41.

In Jammu division, 47 out of the 114 reported cases were travelers.