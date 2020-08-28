696 cases of COVID19, 8 deaths

A dip in COVID19 deaths was recorded today as eight people were reported to have lost life due to the viral infection while 696 people tested positive out of a record high number of samples tested here.

The cumulative total of cases has reached 35831 while the death toll of COVID19 reached 696 today.

Among the deceased were two Srinagar residents, both males – a 76 year old from Mehjoor Nagar admitted at SMHS hospital and a 64 year old from Dalgate admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital.

Two Anantnag residents also lost life between Thursday and Friday evening. These were a 65 year old male from Sallar Anantnag admitted at SKIMS Soura and a 60 year old male from Magam in Kokernag Anantnag admitted at GMC Anantnag.

A 56 year old woman from Waterwani Budgam died late Thursday night at SKIMS Soura.

Two Kulgam residents expired due to COVID19 in the past 24 hours. These included a 65 year old, admitted at SDH Bijbehara from Uranhall area of the district. The other was a 74 year old from Chatripora who lost life at home. A health official said the sample of the deceased person was tested using RAT and was found positive for COVID19. “He was running fever and had to be tested as per the protocol,” the official said.

The number of samples tested in J&K up to Thursday was 915226 while the number stood at 929733 on Friday, the media bulletin issued by J&K Government revealed. The bulletin reveals that samples of 14507 people have been tested between Thursday and Friday, the highest for a single day here.

A health official said 4095 samples were tested using Rapid Antigen Tests in Kashmir division, out of which 246 samples tested positive. In Kashmir, a total of 494 samples were reported positive. The number, as per the health official, included reports from SKIMS Medical College Hospital, SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar labs. In Jammu division, 202 samples were found positive.

In Srinagar district, the number of active cases was 1660 today and included 194 cases reported today. Among the new cases reported from Srinagar, 17 were people arriving from outside. Many of them, the health official said, were workers arriving from other states. In addition, he said, clusters of cases were reported from Malla Bagh, Lal Bazar, Manzgam Brane, Gasoo, Habba Kadal, Wazir Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Batwara and Rainawari. These were mostly contacts of known cases, the official said.

Pulwama and Budgam had 57 and 59 new cases respectively. These were mostly contacts of known cases spread over a number of areas. In Bandipora district, 30 cases tested positive, out of which at least 10 samples were from defence forces. Baramulla had 40 cases, Anantnag 31, Kupwara 25, Kulgam 11, Shopian 9 and Gnaderbal 38.

A total of 64 cases from Kashmir division were travelers. In Jammu division, 60 cases were travelers among the 202 positives.