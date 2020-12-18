7 complaints being investigated: SEC

Terming the allegations by President People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Dr Farooq Abdullah as untrue, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Friday said that the Commission was investigating seven other allegations and there can be re-election at some places.

“The Commission is right now investigating allegations levelled by parties at seven places,” Sharma told reporters here. “In next two to three hours, we will be deciding.”

The SEC said that there are allegations like in Poonch where ruckus had taken place at polling stations. “We have video footage of polling stations,” he said. “Wherever allegations are proved, re-poll is not ruled out.”

About the polling station Garoora Bandipora (A), where PGDA president Dr Farooq has alleged booth capturing, he termed the allegations untrue. “There has been over 83 percent polling,” he said. “We had to close down polling at 3.30 pm as a large number of people had come to vote.”

He said after the Commission received a complaint of Dr Farooq Abdullah, a committee was formed by District Election Officer Bandipora. “They have submitted the report and have viewed the footage,” he said. “There is nothing like that and hence allegations are untrue.”

Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday wrote a letter to SEC and expressed regret over “an incident of booth capturing and subsequent bogus voting in DDC polls in Garoora Bandipora-A.”

“A very sad state of affairs has been brought to my notice. At a number of places, real voters and supporters of PAGD candidates were not allowed to vote. Apart from wanton capturing of polling booths at Garoora, Bandipora-A on 13 December, incidents of unwarranted interference were reported from a number of areas which went to polls on 16 December. In Chitragam Shopian, voters were forcefully stopped from casting their votes,” Dr Farooq had written to the SEC.

In the interest of justice and fair play, Dr Farooq had requested a re-poll in these areas.