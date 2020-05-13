7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

J&K saw 36 positives of COVID19 on Wednesday taking the tally of cases to 971. Seven among these are police personnel from Anantnag.

Eight samples taken at District Police Lines (DPL) Anantnag tested positive today. Seven of these samples, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said, were of police personnel, while one female positive case was living in DPL Anantnag. “We are tracing other details of these people and their contact history,” he said.

Today 30 positive cases came from Kashmir division and six from Jammu division. Of the 30 cases in Kashmir, 20 samples were from Anantnag district.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said two of the samples had been taken at SDH Kokernag, six from Seer Hamdan, one each from Botengo, Nai Basti, Fresal and Khirtaj areas of the district. Eight samples had been sent from DPL Anantnag, he said. In addition, one sample from Mohammadpora Kulgam also tested positive today, he added.

Anantnag district currently has the highest number of active positive cases – 127. Srinagar district which has reported 137 cases currently has 49 active cases.

Dr Khan said CD Hospital tested 1163 samples, its highest, out of which 21 were found positive – those from Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

At SKIMS, 1726 samples were tested in one day, the highest till date for any lab in J&K. These yielded 13 positives, Dr Faroo Jan, medical superintendent of the Institute said. He said seven of these cases were from Budgam district, one from Dangiwacha Baramulla and five from Jammu division.

The positive cases from Budgam were from Lolipora (3 cases), Watpora (3 cases) and Zalpora (one case).

Dr Jan said 45 samples of healthcare staff taken at the Institute yesterday were found negative. The samples had been taken after one admitted patient had tested positive. He said more samples of the patients contacts were being taken while the COVID19 positive case continued to remain critical.

Government handout reported district wise cases based on residence of the positive people. Wednesday’s district-wise distribution is Anantnag – 18, Baramulla -1, Shopian – 1, Kulgam – 3, Budgam – 7, Jammu – 3, Kathua – 3.

With the new cases, the total of COVID19 in J&K neared 1000 mark. Kashmir’s cases stood at 874 while Jammu had 97 cases reported till date.

The handout said 11 patients were declared recovered today and discharged.

One death was also reported from Jammu division today. The 72 year old man tested positive after he died suddenly. He was a cardiac patient. The death is the 11th death in J&K attributed to the virus.