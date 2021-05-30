7 injured in highway accident

Seven passengers were seriously injured when a Srinagar-bound overloaded bus they were travelling in turned turtle near Khooni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, on Sunday morning.

The bus was carrying labourers and their families to Budgam from Lakhanpur. It had 35 men, 20 women, and 27 children on board. All were coming from Bareilly Uttar Pradesh.

Among the injured was a 12-year old boy, Tihar Singh, whose arm was cut in the accident while as another injured passenger Ali Hassan, 50, sustained severe eye injury.

Sources said the bus narrowly escaped from falling into a deep gorge. “Had it fallen in the gorge, many passengers could have died,” they said.

Police said the seven seriously injured passengers were shifted to District Hospital Ramban by the rescue teams comprising QRT, CRPF, Police and Army, whereas the passengers who had minor injuries were given first aid at the accident spot itself.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar said that seven injured were brought to the hospital. He said of them, six seriously injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment while one was admitted at the District Hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the spot. Police have registered a case at P/S Ramsu.