7 killed in Ramban accident

Seven persons died, while a teenage girl suffered grievous injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in this hilly district on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma, said, “A Tata Sumo, JK03A 3777, carrying eight passengers, including the driver, and en route to Alinbass from Ukhral, slipped into a ravine at MorhMutilihal. As a result, four persons were killed on the spot, whereas four others sustained injuries.”

Two among the injured succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, while two others were airlifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where one of them succumbed during treatment, she said.

Reportedly, the taxi was being driven “negligently” and the driver lost control, the SSP said, adding that the matter is under investigation.

The SSP identified the deceased as Sandeep Singh, son of Sadhu Singh of Alinbass, NeelofarBanoo, 16, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf Jaral of Khudmullah Dhanmasta, Muhammad Iqbal, 19, of Alinbass, Sanvi Devi, 10, daughter of Subash Singh of KunchiUkhral, Faizan Ahmad Jaral, 14, son of Farooq Ahmad Jaral, Tara Devi, 54, wife of Dhan Chand of Batote, and, Javeed Ahmed Jaral, 45, son of Attaullah of Alinbass.

The injured was identified as Rahat, 18, daughter of Ashraf Jaral of Khudmuulla Dhanmasta, the SSP said.

