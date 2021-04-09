Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:44 AM

7 medical students test positive in Government Medical College Anantnag

File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

At least seven MBBS students tested positive for coronavirus at Governm ent Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. Following this, authorities decided to suspend class work in the college on Saturday.

“The seven MBBS students whose samples were taken today have tested positive for Covid 19,” Principal GMC Anantnag Dr. Showkat Jeelani told Greater Kashmir.

He said the students are alright but have been advised to self-isolate and convey to their close contacts to get themselves tested.

“As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend class work on Saturday and resume it on Monday,” the Principal said.

He advised people to follow covid-19 SOPs.

