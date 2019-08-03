7 militants killed in Keran sector: Army

Army on Saturday said that it foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) attempt by killing at least seven militants near Line of Control at Keran in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Army’s Srinagar based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that “in the last 36 hours number of attempts to disrupt the peace and to target the AmarnathYatra were made in Kashmir. A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector. It was foiled by alert troops resulting in the killing of five to seven regulars/militants,” he said.

The defence spokesman said that four Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were also killed in the hinterland in various encounters (on Friday and Saturday). He said that “the recovery of cache of arms, sniper riffle, IED and a mine with Pakistani markings clearly indicates complicity of Pakistan in militant activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and the hinterland,” he said.

Defence sources said that at least seven bodies were spotted at Keran and “it was a BAT action.” “Efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies,” they added.

On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based Chinar 15 Corps, Lieutenant General KJS Dhilon had stated that infiltration attempts were on the rise on all traditional and non-traditional routes as well. He had also stated that launch pads were full of militants across the LoC and they (militants) are waiting to sneak in.