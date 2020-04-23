Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
7 more cases in Nowgam village

Seven more persons tested positive for Covid19 on late Thursday in Nowgam village of this south Kashmir district, taking the number of cases to alarming 16.

“All the 7 cases that turned positive in the district today are from Nowgam in Shangus area,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, confirmed.

Earlier, nine were tested positive from the village, with five on Monday alone.

The vast village of 2500 households and a population of 15000 souls has now emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Kashmir.

“All the positive cases reported from our medical district are from this village in Shangus area,” CMO Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir. Earlier, the lone case from the district was from Checki Wangund village in Qazigund area.

However, it falls in medical jurisdiction of Kulgam.

CMO said all the cases are mostly contacts of first positive cases. “Aggressive testing is on and so far 400 villagers have been tested,” he said. He said around 58 more samples were taken today and 60 day before, their reports are awaited.

“It looks community infection is on cards,” said a medico who is part of the team monitoring the situation. He suggested mass screening of Nowgam and its vicinities – Pushroo, Phulu. The first coronavirus case from this village was reported on April 14. A 41-year-old man had contracted the infection from the positive patient from Kulgam. He had no travel history whatsoever and even denied contact with any of the positive cases. The man had no symptoms for the infection either.

