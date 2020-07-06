7 more COVID19 deaths; 43 in a week

Kashmir has been witnessing a spike in COVID19 deaths over the past 10 days. The death toll reached 139 with 7 deaths taking place between Sunday night and Monday evening.

In the past one week, from 30 June to 06 July, 43 people have died of COVID19 in J&K. Of these, 41 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division.

The latest deaths include three at SKIMS Soura. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said a 65 year old male patient from Damhal Hanjipora died at the Institute at 9: 30 pm on Monday. The patient had been admitted on 29 June with a brain disease and infection. He tested positive for COVID19 in the course of investigations following which the patient was admitted to Infectious Diseases Block of the hospital. “Patient had hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia along with raised urea levels in blood,” Dr Jan said.

Earlier, a patient with known heart disease and heart failure died at the hospital. The deceased was a female from Boniyar Baramulla aged 55 years. “She was very sick and had respiratory failure,” Dr Jan said adding that the patient was admitted in the Infectious Diseases Block of the hospital after she had tested positive. “She died around 8 am,” he said.

A 56 year old male from Kralpora Budgam had died in the wee hours of Monday at SKIMS. The patient had been on dialysis and was a known case of Chronic Kidney Disease. “He had bilateral pneumonia and was also suffering from hypertension,” Dr Jan said.

At Chest Diseases Hospital, an 80 year old died early morning, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient was a resident of Tangmarg Baramulla and was a known case of a heart ailment. “He had bilateral pneumonia and was admitted with us on June 26,” he said.

At SMHS Hospital, a 70 year old male from Bohrikadal Srinagar suffering from bilateral pneumonia died in the medical ICU. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the hospital said the patient was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and was on ventilator. “He had tested COVID19 positive after his admission on 02 July,” Dr Chaudhary said.

Sample of a deceased person from a BSF Camp located in Pantha Chowk Srinagar tested positive for COVID19 today, a health official said. He said the sample had been sent for testing to a private lab adding that the personnel died at the Headquarters of the battalion.

Late Sunday evening, another Baramulla resident, a 54 year old male from Baramulla died at SKIMS. The patient was suffering from chronic lung disease and COVID19 pneumonia. “He was on a ventilator and had tested positive last night,” Dr Jan said.

On Sunday, another Srinagar resident, a 60 year old from Hawal died at SMHS Hospital. The deceased tested COVID19 positive posthumously. “He died with respiratory failure,” the MS said.