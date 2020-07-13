7 of family of deceased NC leader test positive

Authorities today declared many areas in Jammu district as containment zones soon after surfacing of several positive cases.

Among the positive cases included seven members of the family of a deceased NC leader from Gole Pulli area (Talab Tillo). The leader had recently died of coronavirus, Nodal Officer, Satish Sharma said.

The officials also restricted operations at a private hospital at Talab Tillo Road here after a pregnant lady who had remained admitted at the health facility tested positive for covid19.

Officials said the lady was operated upon in the private hospital at Talab Tillo Road in Jammu two days back and her samples for covid test were also taken.

Today, her test report confirmed that she was infected with the virus, following which the health department officials rushed to the private hospital and took samples of the staff members.

“The emergency patients will continue to remain in the hospital with a limited number of staff members. All other staff members and the services like OPD have been stopped in the hospital,” said another official.

The entry points to the hospital have been sealed with barbed wire whereas the shops, mostly those of chemists outside it were closed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The hospital will be sanitized before it is permitted to operate, officials said.

Meanwhile, the civil administration declared containment zones in the district. The movement in the Gole Pulli area of Talab Tillo was restricted to contain the spread of virus and for further contact tracing.

“Ward Number 6, Canal Head, Simbal Morh Panchayat Makhanpur Gujjaran, RS Pura, Police Station Miran Sahib of district Jammu have been declared as containment zones,” as per an order issued by the District Magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan.

Chauhan has imposed strict lockdown and tight perimeter control in the said area, except for essential needs.

Meanwhile, a Probationary Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police has tested positive covid19. “He was deputed to the police station Arnia and later, detached. His test report has come today,” said a police officer.

In Samba district, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajinder Singh Sambyal said: “Sumb village has been declared as containment zone after two shopkeepers tested positive in the district.

“We have started tracing their contacts. However, both the shopkeepers who live 1 km from each other have no travel history,” the CMO Samba said.

Sambyal said that the district has had 30 covid infected persons since last night. “All of them are already in quarantine including travelers and cold-drink factory workers,” he added.

Pertinently, Jammu district has witnessed gradual increase in containment zones from July 10. The civil administration has declared Gole Pulli, Vikas Lane in Talab Tillo, municipality ward number 30, and 31 and camp Gole Gujral falling in Panchyat Gole Gujral as red-zones.

On July 11, Old City’s Ustad Mohalla, and Municipal Ward Number 91 were declared as containment zones.