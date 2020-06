The Ladakh union territory has seen a rise in the number of COVID19 positive patients during last one week. Seven more positive cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number to 115. All the new cases were from Leh district, officials said.

“There are total 115 confirmed positive cases of COVID19 in Ladakh, out of these 50 patients have recovered,” a senior health official in Leh told the Greater Kashmir.

The official attributed the spike to the travellers who arrived from outside.