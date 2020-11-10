Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 12:54 AM

700 kanals of state land retrieved in Pahalgam

Representational Photo

The government on Tuesday retrieved from illegal occupation around 700 kanals of state land in Aru area of Kashmir’s famous tourist spot Pahalgam.

A drive to retrieve the land was carried out jointly by the forest department, forest protection force, wildlife department, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), revenue department, municipal committee and the police.

“The team retrieved around 700 kanals of state land encroached illegally by several parties in Aru,” an official said.

He said dokas, fencing and two structures raised on this land were also demolished. This was the third phase of the drive.

Earlier, in the first phase, 120 kanals of wildlife land were recovered in Mamal. In the second phase, more than 200 kanals of forest land were retrieved in Lidroo.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) Mushtaq Simnani told Greater Kashmir that the drive was the first of its kind in Pahalgam.

“Notices to all the illegal occupants had been served in advance,” he said.

