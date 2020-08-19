708 test positive; cases cross 30,000

After three weeks of stable COVID19 curve in J&K, a spike was recorded today when 708 people were reported positive, the tally breaking past 30000 slab to reach 30034.

In 19 days, from 01 August to 19 August, 10,000 people tested positive in J&K. The number of cases was 20,000 on 31 July. The previous jump of 10,000 cases (from 10,000 to 20,000) took 20 days – from 11 July to 31 July.

The cases have doubled from 15000 to 30000 in 29 days. The case doubling time was 20 days and has increased since, reflecting a slower increase in cases. J&K’s COVID19 curve had stabilized over the past three weeks, the cases falling between 450 and 550. However, the cases jumped to over 700 today, the highest since 23 July.

Among today’s cases, 606 were reported from Kashmir division while 102 tested positive in Jammu division.

A health official said more than 350 positive cases in Kashmir division were detected using Rapid Antigen Tests. He said the RAT were used to test thousands of defense personnel, symptomatic cases, travelers and random people.

In Kashmir, over 70 defense personnel and an equal number of samples among jail inmates were found positive, many of them with RAT health official said. While the security forces were stationed in many districts, the samples of jail inmates were taken from a single jail in Srinagar, he said.

He said 15 pregnant women tested positive and 13 healthcare workers were also found infected.

Among the districts, Srinagar had the highest number of cases – 229. Among these, 11 were travelers, more than 70 jail inmates and about 10 security force personnel.

88 tested positive in Budgam district today, many of them symptomatic cases tested through RAT.

Ganderbal had 62 new cases, Bandipora and Anantnag 48 each, Kupwara 43, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 24, Kulgam 19 and Shopian 10. A total of 18 travelers were found positive today in Kashmir.

In Jammu division, 25 travelers and 77 non-travelers tested positive.