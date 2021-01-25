71 J&K cops get Prez's Police Medals

Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, today announced Medals of different categories on the eve of 72th Republic Day. Seventy-one J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes 52 Police Medals for Gallantry, two President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Services and 17 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. In his message, he has said that the awards show the exemplary courage and dedication shown by police personnel in different fields for the nation. He has wished them more success and recognition in future. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services has been awarded to ADGP Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal and ADGP T. Namgyal while Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to SSP Shri Shakti Pathak, SSP Javid Ahmad Koul, SSP Shahid Mehraj Rather, SSP Dr. Ajeet Singh, SSP Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP Rajeshwar Singh, SSP Sandeep Wazir, SSP Anita Sharma, SSP Baqar Samoon, SSP Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Shamsher Hussain, SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal, DySP Sunmati Gupta, SI Rishi Kumar, SI (M) Manzoor Ahmad Rather, HC Parshotam Dass Sharma and HC Gulzar Ahmed.