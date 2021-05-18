71 more lives lost to COVID

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded death toll of 71 and 3967 Covid-19 cases in a single day, taking the tally of total fatalities reported due to novel coronavirus to 3293.

J&K which has been engulfed in the second wave of Covid has reported over 900 deaths since May 1; on Monday J&K reported its highest death toll of 73.

On Tuesday, 39 deaths were reported from Jammu Division and 32 from Kashmir Division.

In Jammu division, the highest number of deaths was reported in GMC Jammu where 18 patients died after having been infected with Covid.

As per health department data, one person died in CD Hosp Jmu, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in CH Udhampur, 04 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GH Rajouri, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in GH Gandhi Nagar Jmu, 02 in ASCOMS Jmu, 01 in DH Udhampur, 01 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in CHC Ramnagar, 03 in Home/ Brought Dead, 02 in

SKIMS JVC Bemina, 02 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS Sgr, 04 in DH Pulwama, 01 in DH Bandipora, 02 in DH Ganderbal, 01 in DH Kulgam, 01 in CHC Sopore, 02 in GMC Anantnag.

The death toll in J&K due to Covid is 3293 of which 1761 deaths have been reported in Kashmir division and 1532 in Jammu division.

Of the new 3967 new positive cases, 1704 were reported from Jammu Division and 2263 from Kashmir Division.

Srinagar reported 666 cases, Baramulla 196, Budgam 454, Pulwama 127, Kupwara 120, Anantnag 156, Bandipora 134, Ganderbal 116, Kulgam 190, Shopian 104, Jammu 522, Udhampur 272, Rajouri 141, Doda 59, Kathua 183, Samba 107, Kishtwar 49, Poonch 123, Ramban 188 and Reasi 60.

The active positive cases have gone above 50,000. Currently there are 50925 active cases in J&K.

As per the details, the administration has increased the bed capacity for Covid patients to 5434 of which 3392 patients are admitted, 119 are on ventilator support.

As many as 3823 patients have recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours.