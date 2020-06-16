78 more test positive for COVID19; J&K total 5298

J&K had 78 new cases of COVID19 today, including 23 travelers and 4 pregnant women, the total cases of viral illness here reached 5298.

Among the new cases, 62 were from Kashmir division, while 16 were from Jammu division. 177 patients recovered of the viral infection and were discharged from hospitals and other facilities and proceeded for home quarantine of two weeks, J&K Government said. The COVID19 bulletin issued on Tuesday said the total number of recovered patients has reached 2781, among the 5298 confirmed till date. The recoveries stood at 52 percent of the total today.

The number of COVID19 positive patients under observation/treatment was 2454 when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, a COVID19 patient from Srinagar admitted at Infectious Diseases Block of SKIMS “escaped” from the hospital during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The patient, a young man, had been admitted for a treatment procedure at SKIMS on 12 June and when tested for the viral infection, was reported positive. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the patient had “absconded” through washroom window and “was brought back immediately”. “He is under treatment now,” he said.

The highest number of COVID19 positives was recorded from Budgam district on Tuesday. The district with 14 new cases has had 259 positive for the viral infection till date. The new cases included 6 contacts of a pregnant woman who had tested positive on 6 June. Six contacts of a healthcare worker from Budgam who had tested positive on 7 June have also tested positive. The affected are from villages of Romhama and Shankerpora in Budgam, a health official said.

Srinagar and Anantnag district had 10 new cases each.

Among the 10 cases belonging to Srinagar district, five are returnees from Delhi. Three people who had developed COVID19 symptoms and reported to hospitals for treatment and advice have tested positive. These belong to Hydepora, Zaldagar and Harwan areas. Their contact history was being ascertained, the health official said. A policeman belonging to the district and posted in Zewan has also tested positive.

In Anantnag district, eight new cases are contacts of known cases, while one patient admitted for treatment and belonging to the district tested positive. Contact history of one person was being ascertained.

In Kulgam, nine new cases came to fore. These include 4 pregnant women and contacts of cases. The total number of cases recorded in the district reached 643, highest in J&K.

Pulwama had seven new positives, including one policeman. Two patients from the district admitted at Srinagar hospitals have also tested positive. A patient, a self reported case, a service provider and a contact from the district tested positive.

Shopian had only one new case today, while no new case was recorded from Ganderbal.

Out of the 16 cases from Jammu division, 15 were returnees from outside the UT.