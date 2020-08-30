786 Covid cases in J&K

As many as 786 people tested positive for COVID19 in J&K on Sunday, the highest number to be confirmed in a day in the UT. While Kashmir had no major change in its COVID19 curve, Jammu witnessed steepest spike in cases today.

COVID19 continues to rage across the UT, Kashmir division being the worst affected. In the past two weeks, 8693 people have tested positive for COVID19 in J&K. While the number of positives was 28470 on 16 August, the cumulative total of cases reached 37163 today. In Kashmir division alone, 6534 people have tested positive for the viral infection. During this period, 163,196 COVID19 tests have been carried out in J&K, official bulletins on COVID19 reveal.

The major case rise today was reported from the Jammu division. While 432 people who tested positive were from Kashmir division, 354 were from Jammu division. Jammu had its highest increase of COVID19 today for any day. Jammu district now has 1128 active cases of COVID19, second highest in J&K. Srinagar district tops the list of total cases confirmed as well as the active cases. In terms of mortality, Srinagar has suffered the worst during the pandemic.

Among the cases today, 35 people were travelers, arriving from outside the UT to Kashmir, while 46 were travelers arriving in Jammu division. In Kashmir division, Srinagar district had 161 new cases, Baramulla 26, Pulwama 25, Budgam 52, Anantnag 38, Bandipora 37, Kupwara 30, Kulgam 11, Shopian 8 and Ganderbal 44.

In Jammu district, 258 cases were detected today, the highest for any district in J&K for any day. Among the 161 cases in Srinagar, 61 were symptomatic people sampled at various health centers, mostly tested on Rapid Antigen Test kits. A health official said due to restrictions imposed in Srinagar and many other districts, there was a drop in the number of RATs carried out. “Not many people turned up for the tests today and our number today was almost one-fourth of the average tests carried out,” he said. He said 1565 RATs were done out of which 67 were positive for COVID19.

Till date, as per official figures, 6910 cases of COVID19 have been confirmed on these kits which are being put to use to test people with symptoms of flu, fever, travelers and random samples from various organizations. 86766 kits of RAT have been consumed upto 30 August, the official said. Meanwhile 490 people were declared COVID19 free today. The tally of recovered patients reached 28510 today.