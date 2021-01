Eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A police official said militants lobbed a grenade towards Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) party at bus stand Tral.

“It, however, missed the target and exploded on the roadside,” he said.

Eight civilians received minor splinter injuries and were shifted to SDH Tral for treatment.

“The condition of all the injured is stable,” a doctor said.