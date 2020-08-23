8 COVID deaths in J&K; toll 631

Eight fresh covid19 deaths were reported across hospitals in J&K on Sunday taking the toll to 631.

Seven deaths took place in Kashmir division alone with five among them in Baramulla district, where the death toll reached 98.

Two people, COVID19 positive, lost life at Indoor Stadium Baramulla. The stadium, a health official said, has been turned into a COVID Care Center (CCC) and scores of patients had been admitted there.

The official said one of the patients from Hygam, Sopore was admitted there since 14 August. He was 70 years old and was brought to hospital with COVID19 pneumonia. “His symptoms were severe and his oxygen saturation was low right from the beginning,” the official said adding that the patient was on oxygen support for nine days.

Another patient who lost life at the CCC Baramulla was 85 year old and hailed from Putkhah Kreeri, Baramulla. He too was admitted in a similar condition on 17 August and was on oxygen support for six days.

Three other Baramulla residents who lost lives were a 68 year old male from Khwajabagh who was admitted at SKIMS and a 65 year old female admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital. The patient was admitted with pneumonia and was diabetic. A 70 year old from Maqam Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital. He was admitted on 15 August.

Two Ganderbal residents expired due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours. These were a 70 year old female from Wayil Ganderbal, 65 year old female from Tulmulla Ganderbal. One death was reported from Jammu division.