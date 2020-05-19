8 districts in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu retained as red zones

Jammu and Kashmir Government has declared eight districts of Kashmir valley and three districts of Jammu division in Red Zones, as per a clarification issued by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

As the lockdown enters fourth phase, a detailed review of the situation of entire UT was taken by the Financial Commissioner Health, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and other officials under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

Before reaching any decision on defining districts as red, orange, and green zones, the officials took an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of covid19 in Jammu and Kashmir like the trend in new cases particularly the recent spike in new cases in view of movement of stranded persons to the UT.

Following the review, the Chairperson of State Executive Committee, BVR Subramanyam, has clarified about red, orange and green zones in the UT.

In Kashmir division, eight districts are red zones while Bandipora and Ganderbal are orange zones. In Jammu division, Kathua, Samba and Ramban have been declared as red.

“Ganderbal, Bandipora, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts have been declared as orange zone, whereas Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been kept in green Zone category,” according to the Chairperson, State Executive Committee, J&K.