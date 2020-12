The J&K Government today promoted four Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers to the post of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF).

The promoted officers are BM Sharma, T Rabi Kumar, Sandeep Kujur and Syed Farooq Ahmad Gillani. In another order, four IFS officers namely Dr K Anandh, Dr VS Senthil Kumar, Dr ML Kumar and Irfan Rasool Wani have been promoted to the post of Conservator of Forest.