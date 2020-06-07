8 Kashmir districts declared red zones

The government today declared eight districts of Kashmir division as red zones.

Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam, who is also chairperson of State Executive Committee, after reviewing the Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir has classified zones in the Union Territory.

“A detailed review of the current Covid19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner Health and Divisional Commissioners of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” reads the order classifying zones in Jammu and Kashmir.

Excluding Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Kashmir, all other districts including capital city Srinagar have been classified as red zones. Ramban district in Jammu has also been kept under red zone in view of spike in the cases in the district.

Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts continue to be in orange zone.

Earlier Samba and Kathua districts were in red zone, but these two districts have now been classified as orange zones.

Two districts of Chenab Valley have been classified as green zone where less number of cases have surfaced. The entry point of Jammu and Kashmir – Lakhanpur – has been declared as containment zone with 500 meters buffer area.

“The categorization of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the implementation of permitted activities in respective districts,” added the order.