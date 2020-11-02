8 officers transferred

The General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfer and posting of 8 officers and one IAS was given additional charge. Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS (JK:2012) Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, holding additional charge of CEO, Mission Youth, CEO, ERA and Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, shall also hold the charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, Veer Ji Hangloo, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Public Grievances.

Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, Asgar Hussain, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani shall hold the additional charge of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, till further orders.

Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Parveez Ahmad Raina, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar, relieving Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recoveries), Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

Joint Director, Information (headquarters) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, Parveen Kumar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department. Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Irshad Ahmad, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information (headquarters) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, Mehraj-ud-din Shah, KAS, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara.

Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Shah, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Sheikh Zahoor Ul Haq, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, is posted as Deputy Director, Libraries, Kashmir. The District Information Officer (DIO), Udhampur, Sajad Somberia, has been transferred and posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Udhampur. He shall also hold the additional charge of District Information Officer, Udhampur, till further orders.