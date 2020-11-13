Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi/Islamabad,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:32 AM

8 Pak soldiers killed: Army

Press Trust of India
New Delhi/Islamabad,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:32 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured on Friday after Indian Army pounded several of their positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple locations by troops of the neighbouring country, military sources said.

A number of videos released by the Indian Army showed destruction of several Pakistani positions and bunkers across the LoC with some of them going up in flames following the Indian retaliation.

Trending News
File Photo

Gurez receives season's first snowfall

Representational Image

Political parties aghast over loss of lives in LoC skirmishes

YNC district President, others join Apni Party

DGP extends greetings on Diwali

According to intercepts of Pakistan Army’s communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group, the sources said.

The sources said at least eight Pakistan army soldiers were killed in India’s retaliatory fire and 12 others sustained injuries.

In addition, a number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and militant launch pads across the LoC were destroyed and set on fire, they said.

Latest News
Prime Minister of Palestine [Image for representational purpose only] Source: Twitter

Palestine slams Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlement

File Photo [For representational purpose only]

44,684 new cases take India's virus tally to 87,73,479

Representational Pic

Vaccine politics reaches new level as Trump threatens to withhold it for NY

Representational Photo

US blamed for hundreds of daily Covid-19 deaths in Iran

According to official data, Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 incidents of ceasefire violations in the current year as against 3,233 in 2019.

1 soldier killed, 5 others injured in Indian firing: Pak Army

Pakistan’s army said on Friday that the Indian troops resorted to “heavy firing” across the Line of Control (LoC), killing one Pakistani soldier and wounding five others.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said that on November 13, Indian troops “opted for resorting to indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along LoC in various sectors”.

The firing killed one Pakistani soldier and injured five others, it said. It added that four civilians were also killed and 12 others injured.

The statement said the Pakistani troops also targeted Indian posts along the LoC.

Related News