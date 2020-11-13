8 Pak soldiers killed: Army

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured on Friday after Indian Army pounded several of their positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple locations by troops of the neighbouring country, military sources said.

A number of videos released by the Indian Army showed destruction of several Pakistani positions and bunkers across the LoC with some of them going up in flames following the Indian retaliation.

According to intercepts of Pakistan Army’s communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group, the sources said.

The sources said at least eight Pakistan army soldiers were killed in India’s retaliatory fire and 12 others sustained injuries.

In addition, a number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and militant launch pads across the LoC were destroyed and set on fire, they said.

According to official data, Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 incidents of ceasefire violations in the current year as against 3,233 in 2019.

1 soldier killed, 5 others injured in Indian firing: Pak Army

Pakistan’s army said on Friday that the Indian troops resorted to “heavy firing” across the Line of Control (LoC), killing one Pakistani soldier and wounding five others.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said that on November 13, Indian troops “opted for resorting to indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including artillery and heavy mortars, along LoC in various sectors”.

The firing killed one Pakistani soldier and injured five others, it said. It added that four civilians were also killed and 12 others injured.

The statement said the Pakistani troops also targeted Indian posts along the LoC.