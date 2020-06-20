Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 12:46 AM

Darbar Move | 8 Police deptt offices to shift to Srinagar, 4 to remain at Jammu

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 12:46 AM
Representational Pic

The police headquarters on Saturday ordered shifting of eight offices to Srinagar with Darbar Move while permitting four other offices to function from Jammu.

The police department offices shall close at Jammu on 27 June and reopen at Srinagar on 6 July. As per an order issued in this regard, the offices moving to Srinagar are: Police Headquarters J&K (Including Moving Police GPF Cell/PCD), Armed Police Headquarters J&K (including Police Brass Band), CID Headquarters J&K/Traffic Headquarters J&K, Home Guard/Civil Defence/SDRF Headquarters J&K, Technical Services Headquarters J&K, Telecom Headquarters including Directorate Police Telecom J&K, Crime Headquarters J&K (Camp Office) and SSF Headquarters J&K.

The four offices to continue functioning from Jammu are: J&K Police Housing Corporation, Railways Headquarters J&K, Security Headquarters J&K, and SSG Headquarters J&K.

The Wing Heads concerned shall ensure that offices at both places— Jammu and Srinagar— shall function as per the orders issued by the government.

