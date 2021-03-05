8-yr-old mauled to death by dogs in Pulwama

In a tragic incident, an 8-year old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Saturday.

According to witnesses, dogs attacked Azhar Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Pinglena village in an agriculture field at around 4 pm. The dogs attacked the child in the head and neck injuring him seriously.

“Residents heard the cries and rushed to save the child but till then dogs had injured him seriously,” locals said.

The injured child was immediately rushed to district hospital Pulwama but doctors declared him dead.

A doctor posted in the hospital said that the child had severe injuries in neck and head.

The incident created panic in the area.

A pall of gloom descended the village after the news of the child’s death spread in the area.