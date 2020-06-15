80 CRPF men among 179 new cases

J&K recorded 179 new cases of COVID19 on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases here to 5220. Most of the new cases today were from various battalions of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force stationed in Kashmir.

SKIMS Soura lab tested a total of 1834 samples. Of these 385 were of travelers arriving at Srinagar Airport, while the remaining were from various districts of Kashmir. The lab reported 126 new cases, only one of these from the Airport.

The Institute tests samples from CRPF battalions stationed in districts across Kashmir. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said 79 samples received from various battalions of CRPF in Kashmir have tested positive for COVID19 in the past 24 hours. He said most of the positive samples were from the same battalion wherefrom one person succumbed to COVID19 earlier this month. The battalion, he said, is stationed in Uranhall, an area between Kulgam and Anantnag districts. Five samples from two battalions in Srinagar have also tested positive, Dr Jan said.

In addition, as per details of health department, one CRPF personnel from Kupwara district has also tested positive. In addition, one army personnel from Pulwama district is also among the new cases today.

At least two pregnant women have tested positive today.

In the past, around 40 samples taken from various CRPF camps across Kashmir have tested positive, a health official said.

The district-wise rise of COVID19 today was Kulgam 3, Baramulla 6, Srinagar 15, Anantnag 79, Shopian 19, Kupwara 10, Bandipora 3, Budgam 6, Pulwama 8, Ganderbal 2.

Jammu division had 28 new cases today, including 7 from Udhampur, 6 from Jammu and 4 from Ramban. 26 of these were returnees from outside. The total number of cases has reached 1191 in this division.

Five patients admitted at various hospitals in Kashmir for treatment of other diseases have tested positive.

Chest Diseases Hospital tested 398 samples out of which 14 were reported as positive. At SKIMS Medical College Hospital lab, 602 samples were processed, 18 of these positive.

J&K government has said 2604 patients have recovered from the viral infection. These include 215 patients discharged from hospital isolations today, 198 of them from Kashmir division. The number of active positive cases (those under isolation in hospitals and COVID Care Centers) were 2550 on Monday.

A health department official said 110799 samples had been taken in Kashmir division upto 14 June. These include around 40,000 samples of people returning from outside. The largest number of people had been sampled in Srinagar district. Of the 18164 samples taken from Srinagar, over 10,000 are of travelers.