80 new cases in J&K, total 1569

J&K saw 80 new cases of COVID19 on Saturday, taking the total confirmed cases of viral illness here to 1569. While majority of the new cases today are travellers, a doctor posted in Bandipora district has also tested positive.

Of the new cases, 59 have been reported from Kashmir division, while 21 have been recorded in Jammu division. Of the total cases reported so far, 774 are active positive, information bulletin issued by Government said. While 21 people have lost life to the viral infection, 774 have recovered, the bulletin said.

In Kashmir, cases were reported from SKIMS and CD Hospital labs today.

At SKIMS Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL), a record number of 3500 samples were tested in last 24 hours. The tests yielded 39 positives, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said. Out of these, Dr Jan said, 36 were samples of travellers who had returned to Kashmir in the past few days.

Of the new cases, 35 were residents of Kupwara. These people had returned from Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Srinagar district had two new cases today. One of the new case, a resident of Qamarwari had travel history of Uttar Pradesh, while the other, who also had travel history, is a resident of Raj Bagh.

A resident of Rafiabad Baramulla with no travel history tested positive at this lab, while one more resident of Pampore Pulwama, who too had not reported any travel history has tested positive.

Dr Jan said 5422 samples received by the lab were yet to be tested.

At CD Hospital lab, 14 samples out of the 620 tested were reported to be positive. These included sample of a doctor posted in Bandipora district, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. The doctor, an official in health and medical education department said, is posted as senior healthcare administrator in Bandipora district.

A pregnant woman from Kariwa Kulgam has tested positive today. Three other samples from the district also tested positive at this lab. Six of the positives, Dr Khan said, are residents of Anantnag, while three more are from Pulwama district. One person, a resident of Srinagar district was also reported to be positive. Many of these, Dr Khan said, had history of contact with known COVID19 patients.

No positive was reported today from SKIMS Medical College Hospital lab.

Among the districts, Kupwara had 36 new cases, Anantnag 6, Kulgam 5, Pulwama 4, Baramulla 4, Srinagar 3, Bandipora 1. In Jammu division, Ramban had 14, Jammu 4, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1.