80 positive cases in Kupwara district

Ten persons tested positive for COVID19 in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 80.

All the ten cases belong to Gonipora village. “Those tested positive had contact history with the earlier positive tested cases of Gonipora village,” said Abdul Ghani, chief medical officer Kupwara.

He said, “The encouraging thing is that not a single positive case has been reported for the last 14 days from other red zones of the district.”