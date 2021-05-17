Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 3:10 AM

81 test positive in Udhampur jail

Vaccination yet to start in prisons: Officials
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 3:10 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 72 inmates and 9 staff members have tested positive for COVID19 in District Jail Udhampur.

“The sampling of 479 inmates and all the staff members of the prison was conducted during which 81 tested positive for the deadly virus,” said a senior official.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Celebrations turn into mourning at Chadoora

AAC pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on 31st death anniversary

Representational Pic

3 JKAS officer promoted to Special Scale

File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com reviews COVID19 containment measures

The official said that they have isolated the infected 72 inmates as well as the 9 staff members within the premises of the prison.

“All of them are asymptomatic. We are providing them needed medical care and healthy food,” said the official while claiming that the doctors along with jail staff have been monitoring their health condition.

Meanwhile, one inmate who tested positive for COVID19 at Kotbalwal Central Jail on May 6 has recovered.

Latest News

Vaccinate jail inmates, staff: Justice Magrey

Despite Corona curfew, traffic increases on roads

Jammu and Kashmir records 73 COVID deaths in a day

Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban

The official said that they have established an isolation ward within the prison for the inmates and separate isolation rooms for the staff members.

“We have not stopped the leaves of the staff members. But they have to return with a negative RT-PCR report. The staff members are tested again and isolated till the report comes negative on the resumption of their duties following leave,” another senior official said.

Even as COVID cases have surfaced in different jails, the senior official said the vaccination process is yet to begin. “Our staff members have been vaccinated (at their personnel level), but no inmate has been vaccinated,” admitted three officials in different jails of Jammu division.

One official said that they have written to the concerned authorities for vaccination in jails.

“A circular issued by Government of India has insisted on including prisons in the vaccination process for which Aadhaar Card is not required even though it was mandatory earlier,” said an official of one of the jails in Jammu Division.

The official said: “We have written to the administration and concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO). We are assured as and when vaccines are available vaccination will start.”

Related News