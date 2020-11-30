Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:30 AM

813 kanals of forest land demarcated for HC complex in Jammu

The demarcation of over 813 kanals of forest and wildlife land has been completed for the establishment of J&K High Court complex at Raika in the outskirts of Jammu city.

“The demarcation process has been completed and ‘user of the land’ has also been changed following clearance from wildlife and forest departments,” said a senior official.

The J&K High Court and District Court complexes of Jammu will be shifted from Janipur to Raika area near Narwal-Bypass.

Sarpanch, Raika Forest, Hafizullah told the Greater Kashmir that a joint team of Revenue, Forest Departments and J&K High Court visited Raika village and they wanted to install sign boards in the area.

“They did not speak to us. They came and unloaded sign boards from the vehicle. When we started inquiring from them, they desisted from installing the boards and returned without telling us anything,” he said.

He stated that they have been living on the land for many decades and the attitude of the officials has troubled them.

Pertinently, the lawyers in Jammu had protected against the proposal of shifting of the High Court complex from Janipur to Raika.

