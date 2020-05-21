83,334 stranded residents brought back to JK so far: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government arranged 23 COVID special trains, three flights and scores of buses to bring back the J&K residents who were stranded in different parts of the country and abroad due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic. Nearly, 83334 J&K residents have been brought back to the UT through these modes so far, an official handout said.

As per the detailed break up, the government has evacuated 63109 residents of J&K stranded in various other states and UTs through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home about 19724 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Besides 501 passengers including students have been brought back through special flights, so far, the statement said.

“Nearly, 1755 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 20 to May 21 morning while 804 passengers have reached today in the 8th COVID special AC train at Jammu railway station besides about 1873 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Ahmedabad and Pune in 2 special trains.

“So far, eight trains have reached Jammu with a total of 7273 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 12451 passengers have reached Udhampur in 15 special trains, so far,” it said.

As per the official communiqué, of 63109 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 21, 2020 (morning) included 14374 from Punjab; 19984 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6196 from Delhi, 1323 from Gujrat, 2488 from Rajasthan, 3684 from Haryana, 110 from Chattisgarh, 3227 from Uttarakhand, 859 from Maharashtra, 4014 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odisha, 244 from Assam and 941 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1038 from Chandigarh, 666 from Telengana, 92 from Karnataka, 8 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 258 from Bihar, 124 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3247 from other states and UTs.

Pertinently, the district administrations of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Srinagar have put in place “elaborate arrangements” and facilities for safe and successful boarding and de-boarding of returnees at the Railway stations and airport and their journey towards their home districts, it said.

The statement said that 100 per cent sampling of returnees is being done at the kiosks established at the stations and it is ensured that the people in the administrative quarantine go home only after they are tested negative for Corona virus.

The administrations are strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by MHA and MoFHW regarding COVID-19. It is being ensured that during the boarding and de-boarding process the passengers observe social distancing and wear masks. Besides, complete protection of the administrative staff and others on duty is being ensured.

Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, who are the Nodal Officers for management of return of stranded people at Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua respectively, are personally monitoring the facilities being extended to the passengers during their de-boarding and movement to their home districts.