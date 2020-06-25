84 patients recover in Ladakh

After a constant rise in Covid19 cases in Ladakh during the last two weeks, no case was reported for the second day on Thursday, while 84 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 16 patients were discharged from Leh district while 68 were discharged from Kargil district after recovering as they tested negative for the infection.

With this, the number of COVID19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 582, out of these 147 are in Leh district and 435 in Kargil district. The condition of all 582 active cases is stable.

An official said that in the last two days 210 COVID patients have recovered in Ladakh with no fresh positive cases reported.