87 Prosecuting Officers promoted

J&K Home department on Thursday accorded sanction to the promotion of 87 Prosecuting Officers as Senior Prosecuting Officers with immediate effect.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee/J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of following 87 Prosecuting Officers of the J&K Prosecution Service as Senior Prosecuting Officer, in the Pay Level 9(52700-166700), with immediate effect,” read an order no 108 of the Home department.

Those promoted included Aamir Rahim, Noor-ul-Sajad, Muzamil Rashid, Irshad Ahmad Naik, Mustafa Riaz Khan, Naveed Anjum, Shalini Sharma, Zahid Nazir, Waseem Ahmad Shah, Arif Majeed Romshoo, Umer Mansoor, Vishwajeet Singh Thakur, Abdul Rashid Dar, Bilal Ahmad Khan, Najam-ul-Nissa, Khursheed Ahmad, Pallavi Kesar, Masroor Qadir, Danish Gull, Wajid Ahmed Bhatt, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi, Pawan Preet Singh, Sidharath Thakur, Ankush Gupta, Munahir Mohi-Ud-Din, Ravinder Kumar, Aadil Rasheed, Jaweed Ahmad Sheikh, Mirza Zahid Khalil, Mohammad Latief Lone, Munish Kumar, Shalini Gupta, Satpal Sharma, Zafar Iqbal Shaheen, Abdul Bari, Mir Junaid Ahmad, Nadish Yousuf, Salim Javid, Yuvraj Singh, Akhter Rasool Dar, Gurpreet Kour, Shaista Zahoor, Jaasir Ashraf Mir, Ritu, Omaid Majid Bhat, Mohammad Yaseen Najar, Neha Nayyar, Javid Manzoor Sheikh, Rohit Kumar Tidyal, Ankush Sharma, Aamir Asgar Beig, Bilal Ahmad Lone, Darshan Singh, Nadeem Parvez Reza, Vinay Kumar, Renu Rani, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Amit Parkash Sehgal, Quadar Hussian, Hari Singh, Khalid Mushtaq, Altaf Wahid Mangnoo, Ashwani Kumar, Yasir Arfat, Ch Asif Iqbal, Sheikh Naseer Ahmad, Shahzad Ahmad Yatoo, Voonesh Sangotra, Shashi Koul, Ishtiyaq Rashid Wani, Syed Nadeem Hussain, Tahir Aziz, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Rohit Kumar, Saima Yousuf, Altaf Hussain, Neha Bhagat, Mohammad Sarfraz, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mohammad Sayed Choudhary, Abilasha, Ritu Bharti, Ravikant Samyal, Ajay Kumar, Tanveer Anjum, Mohammad Hussain and Hasrat Parvaiz.

“It is further ordered that the officers who are presently functioning as Assistant Public Prosecutors in various subordinate Courts of the UT of J&K shall continue to function as such. The officers who are posted as Prosecuting Officer in the Directorate of Prosecution, J&K as well as those in different departments/police formations on deputation basis, are hereby designated as Senior Prosecuting Officer. They shall continue at their present places of postings. These promotions shall be without prejudice to the outcome of the writ petition(s), if any, pending consideration before the Competent Court(s),” further read the order.